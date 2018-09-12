Speech to Text for Duke Energy crews heading to North Carolina

to help with hurricane florence relief efforts. duke energy sent 250 people from indiana to morehead, north carolina yesterday. the crew will go in after the storm to restore power. they'll be there for two weeks. news 10 spoke with rick burger today. he tells us--they have a solid workforce. this is going to be a life changing event./// but we are set and prepared for the events coming up here. burger says at the end of the day -- 20 thousand duke employees and contractors will be ready to help. a popular street in terre haute has