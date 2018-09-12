Speech to Text for Rose-Hulan campus community concerned over guest speaker

a controversy on campus encourages conversation on the first amendment. "young americans for liberty" on campus invited "nic fuentes" to speak next wednesday. fuentes hosts a you-tube show called 'america first.' some people feel his commentary belittles women.. and individuals who aren't white or christian. rose-hulman president, jim conwell said this event is not sponsored by rose-hulman. in a letter, conwell wrote... fuentes is a white supremacist.. who embraces views 'rose' does "not" stand for. today, news 10 spoke with the rose-chapter president of the national society of black engineers. she told us.. diverse perspectives at rose make the campus a special community. we don't stand for this. /// /// the views of this speaker talks about on his shows, are not ones students or administrators do not support at rose. /// /// while this person is able to speak on this. we do not plan on supporting them. in another statement.. rose leadership said some people disgaree with allowing fuentes to speak. but they write... "the leadership of this institute feels strongly that the need to uphold the values of free speech and exposure to diverse viewpoints is central to an institution of higher learning." you can read about what is in the works in reponse to this event on our website. head over to w-t-h-i t-v dot com.