Everything you need to know about hurricane classification

Everything you need to know about hurricane classification

Posted: Wed Sep 12 15:11:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 15:11:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"to the u-s".. many of you may not know the difference between a category-"1" and a category-"5" hurricane. there's a "big" difference! the storm team's "chris piper". joins us now.. with a clear explanation. "chris"... //////////// susie hurricanes are powerful storms, but there is a big difference between the categories. each one has a specific set of criteria, which makes it very different from one category to another. ////////// in a categry one hurricane, there is minimal damage, similar to what we would see in a strong thunderstorm. the wind speeds are anywhere from 75 to 95 miles an hour. in a category two, there's much more damage, with sustained winds between 96 and 110 miles an hour. category three is the middle of the road. being a strong hurricane at this point, the winds are anywhere between 111 and 129 miles an hour. small trees can be uprooted at this point, along with damage to your home. a category four is very strong, significant damage can be done to homes, and the winds are between 130 and 156 miles an hour. finally, a category five. this is the strongest hurricane. at this point, the storm can have very high storm surges, and it has the ability to pick up and move things like houses and smaller buildings. ////////// now hurricanes have the potential to be one of the strongest kinds of storms we see, so coming up at six, i'll break down which part of the storm is stronger than the others. news 10 first at five.. will be right back. ////////
