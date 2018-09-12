Clear

City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

Posted: Wed Sep 12 14:59:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 14:59:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute city leaders" are sharing "their opinions on the closure". it's a story we've been following for you.. for several weeks now. leaders at the terre haute "y" said.. "the pool" is causing to much of a strain "to keep open" so, they recently decided "to close it down". news 10's "rondrell moore".. is in our newsroom "right now".. with what "mayor duke bennett has planned" for the future of the pool. "rondrell"... /////// //////// here's something you may not know. the city of terre haute is actually the landlord of the building that houses the ymca. that's why mayor duke bennett has a special interest in the future of the pool. several people have spoken out opposing the pool's closing. they say its virtually the only indoor public pool in the area. today mayor bennett spoke to news 10 about it. he says he'd like to see it reopen. however, he wants to make sure it receives proper maintenance and doesn't turn into an after-thought. ///////// [b7]ymca pool folo-sot //////// "so i'll continue to meet with the leadership of the y. the board and both the staff to figure out how we might be able to partner with them and help make that a possibility." ///////// bennett says the city cannot take on funding the pool by itself. private funding will also be necessary. he hopes to have more information about this in the future. susie, back to you... ////////// "happening
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting into coding at a young age

Image

Parke County Suicide Walk

Image

Duke Energy crews heading to North Carolina

Image

Rose-Hulan campus community concerned over guest speaker

Image

Edgar County Fatal Crash

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Everything you need to know about hurricane classification

Image

VA Clinic Ribbon cutting

Image

City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

Image

Keeping athletes safe while playing sports

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations