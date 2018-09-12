Speech to Text for City working on a plan to reopen YMCA Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute city leaders" are sharing "their opinions on the closure". it's a story we've been following for you.. for several weeks now. leaders at the terre haute "y" said.. "the pool" is causing to much of a strain "to keep open" so, they recently decided "to close it down". news 10's "rondrell moore".. is in our newsroom "right now".. with what "mayor duke bennett has planned" for the future of the pool. "rondrell"... /////// //////// here's something you may not know. the city of terre haute is actually the landlord of the building that houses the ymca. that's why mayor duke bennett has a special interest in the future of the pool. several people have spoken out opposing the pool's closing. they say its virtually the only indoor public pool in the area. today mayor bennett spoke to news 10 about it. he says he'd like to see it reopen. however, he wants to make sure it receives proper maintenance and doesn't turn into an after-thought. ///////// [b7]ymca pool folo-sot //////// "so i'll continue to meet with the leadership of the y. the board and both the staff to figure out how we might be able to partner with them and help make that a possibility." ///////// bennett says the city cannot take on funding the pool by itself. private funding will also be necessary. he hopes to have more information about this in the future. susie, back to you... ////////// "happening