A sinkhole discovered in downtown Terre Haute

A sinkhole discovered in downtown Terre Haute

Posted: Wed Sep 12 14:55:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 14:55:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

terre haute". ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, september 12th. ////// "it's our top story".. and "an important traffic alert" that has 1st responders at the intersection "of 4th and ohio streets" at this hour. [b2]4th and ohio sinkhole-live vo news 10's "alia blackburn".. joins us now "live" from the scene. "alia".. what can you tell us right now? ///////// susie.. officials are asking you to avoid the area of 4th and ohio streets until further notice. that's as crews are trying to figure out what caused this massive sinkhole here in downtown terre haute. crews were called to the area just before 3 o'clock today. police said a ladder truck was going east on ohio street -- crossing the intersection. that's when crews discovered the massive sinkhole. further investigation showed a large crack in the pavement -- running from the sinkhole down ohio street -- toward u-s- 41. again -- a cause has not been determined just yet. but in the meantime -- crews are asking you to avoid the area until its safe to return. we hope to have more details for you coming up on news 10 at 6.. for now -- reporting live in downtown terre haute -- ab -- back to you. /////// "a terre haute north vigo high school football
