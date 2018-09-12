Speech to Text for Greene County man facing child molestation charges turns himself in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

greene county man facing several charges for child molestation.. has turned himself over to authorities.. according to court documents.. 50-year-old "troy tindell" had sexual contact with a girl. police say it all started in june. records say tindell told investigators the victim went with him on trucking trips. he also said one night.. he asked the victim to sleep in his bed. in an interview - he denied any intentional inappropriate contact with the girl. officials tell news 10.. tindell was booked into the greene county jail as of 10:30 this morning. a new big screen adventure for some -