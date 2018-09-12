Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Sep 12 09:27:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 09:29:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highs today in the mid 70s. it'll be cool again tonight, but with more clouds, a low at 59. mainly sunny tomorrow; a little warmer, a high at 81. then, partly cloudy and low 60s tomorrow night. the weekend continues to look great: 84 on friday, 85 on saturday. tomorrow - parents can check out a new eye-opening clouds for the afternoon with highs today in the mid 70s. it'll be cool again tonight, but with more clouds, a low at 59. mainly sunny tomorrow; a little warmer, a high at 81. then, partly cloudy and low 60s tomorrow night. the weekend continues to look great: 84 on friday, 85 on saturday. tomorrow - parents can check out a new eye-opening exhibit and program
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School Ms. Dunkin 1st Grade

Image

Oktoberfest Friday & Saturday

Image

Home destroyed by overnight fire

Image

Vigo County Council talks 2019 budget

Image

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations