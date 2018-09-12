Clear

High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Wednesday: Some morning fog possible, then partly sunny. High: 76° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 59°

Posted: Wed Sep 12 04:02:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 12 04:06:00 PDT 2018

Wednesday: Some morning fog possible, then partly sunny. High: 76° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 59° Thursday: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. High: 81° Detailed Forecast: High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley. This means the sky will stay dry through the weekend. Clouds will be variable, along with a light breeze. By week's end, temperatures will get a slight boost returning them back to seasonal average (Around 83°). While there's no immediate rain in the forecast, we are keeping a close eye out for potential fallout from major Hurricane Florence, which is churning its way to the east coast.
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
More pleasant weather ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

