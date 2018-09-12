Speech to Text for High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley.

Wednesday: Some morning fog possible, then partly sunny. High: 76° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 59° Thursday: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. High: 81° Detailed Forecast: High pressure continues to create a blocking pattern around the Wabash Valley. This means the sky will stay dry through the weekend. Clouds will be variable, along with a light breeze. By week's end, temperatures will get a slight boost returning them back to seasonal average (Around 83°). While there's no immediate rain in the forecast, we are keeping a close eye out for potential fallout from major Hurricane Florence, which is churning its way to the east coast.