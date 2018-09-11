Speech to Text for Kenyon Sholty

won three straight... their longest winning streak since 2014 has them ranked for the first time this season, south is 13th in the latest 5a polls .... one key behind the braves success has been kenyon sholty ..... the brave has been making big plays....in their week three overtime win at bloomington north he caused this fumble that won the game for south... last week....the big tight end made argueable the play of the game catching this touchdown right before half to give the braves the lead for good to help them end a six-game losing streak to their rivals terre haute north.... south head coach tim herrin knows, when his six- six...245 pound senior comes to play, he's a force to be reckon with! he'll be the key defensively for us. he can play multiple positions for us. on offense he has really good hands. he