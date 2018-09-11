Speech to Text for Parke Heritage Tennis

the line tonight at parke heritage, as the wolves hosted fountain central.... jack gooch was a wall at the net....nothing getting by the parke heritage number two singles player....he won in straight sets ... two doubles....parke heritage joel gooch the big serve to set up the easy over head slam for riley ferguson.....they won in three sets.... this match came down to one singles.... senior clay butler trying to deliver for parke heritage.... he leaps and smokes the back hand winner ....but it wasn't enough.... fountain central hands parke heritage their first loss of the season....mustangs win three- two to take the wrc.... the terre haute south football team has won