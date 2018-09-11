Clear

Golden Spikes Trophy

THN beat THS

Posted: Tue Sep 11 19:57:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 19:57:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

continued their recent dominance over their crosstown rivals, but the lady braves really made the lady patriots earn it tonight.... the golden spikes trophy on the line as these two met at north .... the underdog south lady braves came to play....they get the ace from emma hopper in the first game to tie things at 21... north star chloe mason would answer....such a heads up play...she knows blockers are at the net.....she taps it to the side and by them.... lady patriots take the final four points of game one to win 25-22 .... jaelyn fennell with a spike that's to hot handle....terre haute north took the second game 25-20.... despite being down two-ohh....terre haute south still had fight in them...in fact they played their best in game three....maddy phelps the block... south would take a seven-point lead... but north's experienced bunch wouldn't get rattled ...morgan adams the ace..... the come back was on ....kayla harding the kill.....terre haute north would score the games finals 12 points to get the sweep .... terre haute north wins three- nothing.....lady patriots win the golden spikes trophy for the third year in a row and the fifth time in the last six years.... [543]thn react-sot very important to us. considering south had it for 18 years. great to keep it on the north side for these three years. really cool because for a long time south was known for volleyball. last three years really been more north. north- south game means so much to us as a team. we love playing against our competitors. they are our former teammates and friends. so much fun but also better when we bring home the win. the wrc boys tennis title on the line tonight at parke heritage, as the wolves hosted fountain
