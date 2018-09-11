Speech to Text for September 11th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the maroons basketball team...ohh i nice it would be to be seven-feet tall....he makes that dunk look so easy... terre haute south boys tennis is one of the top teams in the state, aaron gentry is one of the reasons why ....look at the south brave with some awesome defense on this point.....he hustles back and forth fighting everything off before he's finally able to get momentum back and put it away at the net.... awesome job aaron.... sullivan wide receiver kyle vernelson with the highlight reel catch of the week.... wow... the arrow makes the beautiful diving catch between two defenders .... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies....keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of