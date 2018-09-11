Speech to Text for Vigo County Educational Bowl

news for kids in vigo county. that's as local leaders bowled for a cause. today they held the "i can't believe it's not a gutter" benefit bowl. the event benefits the vigo county education foundation. members will use the money to send first graders in vigo county to the terre haute children's museum. "when those kids leap off the bus it is priceless and so excited. we know for many kids it's the first time they've ever been and maybe the only time they get to go." this is the 8th year for this event.