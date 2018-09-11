Speech to Text for Rockville hosts National Night Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

certainly what law enforcement officers did in rockville, indiana. police held national night out today. it took place at the parke county fairgrounds. the event is a chance for officers to bridge the gap with their community. there were lots of activities for families... including games and food! "it brings the children and the families out together in a positive environment. they get to see us in a different role. we get to be more of a friend." other cities have already hosted their national night out events. deputies say they chose this date for cooler.. fall like weather. a single strike could mean good