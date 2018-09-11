Clear

Vincennes University students honor 9/11 victims

Posted: Tue Sep 11 19:24:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 19:24:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students climbed 110 flights of stairs tonight. the event was held at updike hall. the climb represents the amount of stories climbed by first responders on september 11th. fire science students wore full fire gear. the event was the first of it's kind on campus. v-u freshman jackson rumble organized the event. he says it's imporant to never forget what was sacrificed. "september 11th was most definetly one of the darkest days in america's history. it's really important for me going into the field that i'm going into to remember not only the firefighters but the police officers, the paramedics, and the civilians that died on that day." rumble says they came up with the idea for the event last minute. 48 students showed up to make the climb.
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

