Speech to Text for Vincennes University students honor 9/11 victims

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students climbed 110 flights of stairs tonight. the event was held at updike hall. the climb represents the amount of stories climbed by first responders on september 11th. fire science students wore full fire gear. the event was the first of it's kind on campus. v-u freshman jackson rumble organized the event. he says it's imporant to never forget what was sacrificed. "september 11th was most definetly one of the darkest days in america's history. it's really important for me going into the field that i'm going into to remember not only the firefighters but the police officers, the paramedics, and the civilians that died on that day." rumble says they came up with the idea for the event last minute. 48 students showed up to make the climb.