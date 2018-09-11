Speech to Text for Terre Haute North Football player airlifted after practice injury

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north football player to the hospital with serious injuries. very few details are known at this time. however, sources told news 10 the injury occurred after a tackle. it happened today during practice. an emergency helicopter took the athlete to an indianapolis hospital. at this time authorities are not releasing the athlete's name. [b8]family speaks about suicide-main mon vo a local woman is speaking out against suicide.