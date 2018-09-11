Speech to Text for Remembering a fallen Knox County hero

reminder of the sacrifice made by a knox county man. tonight... the north knox boys soccer team honored first lieutenant clayton cullen. cullen was a north knox graduate and served as assistant coach before his death in a training exercise earlier this year. "jennifer shaw, senior soccer mom/booster club member, says, "it was very heartfelt to see everyone from the community." news 10's heather good was at the special ceremony. it's new for you at 10. those who knew first lieutenant clayton cullen say he was active in the lives of his players ... teaching them more than the rules of the game... but the rules of life. his team is remembering that dedication and ensuring cullen is not forgotten. after months of planning... seniors on the north knox soccer team delivered the american flag... to a newly installed flag pole... before raising the stars and stripes. the flag is dedicated to first lieutenant clayton cullen who died in service to his country earlier this year. it's located at the corner of the soccer field were he coached alongside his dad. amy kaetzel, senior soccer mom, says, "whenever he was home, whenever he was in town he was always at the field helping his dad, teaching the boys, not only about how to play soccer but what it's like to be a young man in the world and the type of person that they should be." a permanent monument is also on display explaining the meaning behind the flag. seniors on the team now were just freshmen when cullen coached. jenni decoursey, senior soccer mom, says, "'it's affected them greatly. i've seen them change over the years and become closer to each other and stronger because of it." efforts to honor cullen were organized by the senior soccer moms with the help of donations. decoursey says, "we've worked really hard on this project and to see everyone come out tonight and support the cullen family and our soccer team, it was just really overwhelming." parents say their boys are still learning from cullen ... even in death. "i think they have a better sense of patriotism. covered: they know that clay had always wanted to be in the service and that he, you know, paid the ultimate price." the senior moms say their boys practiced the proper way to handle the flag and took the job seriously. the flag was raised and then lowered to half staff in honor of patriot day.