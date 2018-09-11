Speech to Text for Court date set for Vigo County Jail lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute. that's according to court documents. the lawsuit claims vigo county's jail is unconstitution al -- citing issues of aging infrastructure and overcrowding. news 10s alia blackburn spoke with county leaders tonight ... she joins us now with the latest on where the plans of a new jail stand. we sat in tonight's vigo county council meeting... that's where leaders updated us on the latest involving the jail project. president aaron loudermilk said the council is "still" waiting on a plan from the commissioners. he told me getting the full plan together could take around 7 months. the council is also waiting to receive phase two of the jail study -- which could come sometime this month. though the council voted to pass the point-7-5- percent local income tax increase in august -- loudermilk said their job is far from over. [b3]vigo county council meeting-live sot "there are still other steps that occur between now and the time in which the money is appropriated for the project. so there's still more involvement to come between the council and the commissioners working together." in the meantime ... county leaders are preparing for a summary judgment hearing. court documents said that will happen next friday on september 21st. like we've reported before -- a judge could find the jail unconstitution al based on evidence presented at "that" hearing. if that happens -- there would be no trial and a judge could order a solution to fix the jail issues. we'll keep you updated on the latest. for now -- alia blackburn -- back to you. the vigo county council also touched on the budget for 20-19.