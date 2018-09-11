Clear

Clark County's new wildlife park

Clark County's new wildlife park

Posted: Tue Sep 11 15:47:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 15:47:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clark County's new wildlife park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. has more "on an adventure" you can take your kids on "this week"! ////// "i'm here at walnut prairie wildside in clark county. which is a wildlife experience like none other." what started as a bird breeding hobby, has quickly taken over the edmonds' property. "african servals was our first wild cat, and then we went from african servals, to monkies, and then just a little bit of everything." snakes, birds, monkies, cats, you name it. they all call walnut prairie wildside home. it's a wildlife park in west union, illinois that thomas and his wife ashley run. even if you make one trip, edmonds says you won't regret another visit. "you don't know one day from the next what we're going to have. we didn't plan on having a porcupine but just last week we picked up a porcupine. it just changes all the time." "now with most zoo experiences, you would think all you can do is see the animal from outside the fence. but if you visit this one, you actually get inside, and get in on the action." "for them to get to come here and see and interact and go home and tell everyone else about it is pretty cool." and as you can imagine, the edmonds' take a lot of pride in their own kids, who are just as plugged in to the wildlife experience as they are. "they all love the animals, love doing it, love everything about it. they're all actually really involved. they help take care of everything. they know more than your average kid." "now if you would like to learn more about walnut prairie wildside, we've got information linked for you on our website, that's wthi tv dot com. monkeying around in clark county, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." //////// this isn't an undertaking just anyone can pursue.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County's new wildlife park

Image

Family speaks against suicide

Image

It's going to get a little warmer, Kevin will tell you when

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU frat raises money for Bethany House

Image

Keep an eye on tree limbs before cold weather sets in

Image

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Image

I-70 lane restrictions in place

Image

What's up with that IRL text?

Image

Greene County man charged with child molestation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears