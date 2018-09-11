Speech to Text for Clark County's new wildlife park

news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. has more "on an adventure" you can take your kids on "this week"! ////// "i'm here at walnut prairie wildside in clark county. which is a wildlife experience like none other." what started as a bird breeding hobby, has quickly taken over the edmonds' property. "african servals was our first wild cat, and then we went from african servals, to monkies, and then just a little bit of everything." snakes, birds, monkies, cats, you name it. they all call walnut prairie wildside home. it's a wildlife park in west union, illinois that thomas and his wife ashley run. even if you make one trip, edmonds says you won't regret another visit. "you don't know one day from the next what we're going to have. we didn't plan on having a porcupine but just last week we picked up a porcupine. it just changes all the time." "now with most zoo experiences, you would think all you can do is see the animal from outside the fence. but if you visit this one, you actually get inside, and get in on the action." "for them to get to come here and see and interact and go home and tell everyone else about it is pretty cool." and as you can imagine, the edmonds' take a lot of pride in their own kids, who are just as plugged in to the wildlife experience as they are. "they all love the animals, love doing it, love everything about it. they're all actually really involved. they help take care of everything. they know more than your average kid." "now if you would like to learn more about walnut prairie wildside, we've got information linked for you on our website, that's wthi tv dot com. monkeying around in clark county, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." //////// this isn't an undertaking just anyone can pursue.