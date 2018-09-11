Speech to Text for Family speaks against suicide

time "to talk about suicide".. and encourage education "on how to prevent it". "suicide" is one of the fastest growing epidemics in our country. and it hits home "especially hard" for "1"- wabash valley woman. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. sat down with a mother .. who lost her daughter "to suicide". ///////// "it's been just over a year since jody peach lost her daughter to suicide. now jody is speaking out, hoping to save lives." dorothea elliott loved living in colorado. the natural landscape of the rocky mountains provided a getaway when life got hard. "she was caring. she was loving. she would do anything in the world to help anyone out." dorothea worked in the medical field. it was stressful work. the stress increased when doctors diagnosed her with c-m-l leukemia. "we had got really close. if she had a problem she'd call me. if she was upset she'd call me." jody knew every day was turning into a struggle for her daughter. "i said don't ever do anything stupid. if you need your mom i'm here." on august 2nd, 2017 jody's life forever changed. "i almost fell to the porch. i felt like i died at that point. i know a piece of me died now at that point because there is a hole that will never be filled. theres a hole in my heart." dorothea committed suicide. "it just got too much for her. i think everything going on in her life, the car breaking down bills that everybody has, she didn't see a way out. now it's jody that carries that daily struggle. a struggle that she's turning into a positive mission.. to help anyone who is a similar situation. "we've got to get this stopped. before it becomes worse and worse and worse." "if you or someone you know is considering taking their own life please use call the phone number below. you can find more information on prevention on our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." //////// again.. help "is" available "24"- hours a day. pick up the phone and call