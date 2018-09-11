Speech to Text for ISU frat raises money for Bethany House

haute.. the pi kappa alpha fraternity at indiana state university is hosting "pikes for change". it's a week long event. and it began--with pies to the face. the "pikes" are raising money for bethany house's christmas store. organizers say--they're proud of the outcome. its a lot of stress to begin with. but the end result is overcoming. just knowing that you've had an impact on so many families lives. its honestly what being a pike is all about. if you'd like to donate to the bethany house--we have a link on our website.. w-t-h-i tv dot com.