Speech to Text for Keep an eye on tree limbs before cold weather sets in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of us are looking forward to colorful leaves. but when it comes to the trees in your yard.. there's more than leaves to be watching. storm team 10's chris piper tells us-- we need to keep an eye on tree "limbs". he joins us live to explain why "now" is the time to take action. patrece and rondrell, i'm out here at deming park, and while there are a lot of trees out here that could be in danger from severe weather, the ones we need to pay the most attention to are those near our homes. cooler temperatures and changing leaves can only mean one thing... fall is just around the corner. but as you're taking in the beauty, you may want to take a closer look around the yard. "if people have a tree that they've been questioning all summer long, it's probably a good idea to go ahead and get it safed up before winter hits. you got a big winter storm that comes through and you lose your power, never fun for anyone." kevin mcgill owns split limb tree service. he says now is the time to take a look at your trees. these next few months are when he sees the biggest ones fall. and when it's colder, everything takes a little longer. "i would say probably the winter months. it can be a hard time for us, because if one storm hits, it's cold, it's harder to get equipment out, get warmed up." so what are some of the simple things to look for? "any obvious sign, you've got a dead limb on a tree that looks pretty healthy, if you've got a dead tree. like i said, something you've been worried about all year long." if there's something you're questioning in your yard, mcgill says it's best to have it looked at now. "keep a good eye on your landscape, your trees, make it a point to take a look at things that could be potentially dangerous, something that's gonna potentially save you down the road." and mcgill says, if there's an emergency -- leave the work to the professionals. "if you do experience some kind of power outage, or damage, stay away from it, give duke energy a call, they're the experts when it comes to that. stay as safe as possible, stay away from it." and by following these steps, you can be ready for the next seasons mother nature brings to the valley. mcgill says although the see a lot of trees down in the summer, winter is that much harder to clean things up in. and as the leaves are starting to fall, it should be a little easier to spot a problem. reporting in deming park, chris piper, storm team 10. a fraternity is raising money for a homeless shelter in terre