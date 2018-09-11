Clear

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Posted: Tue Sep 11 15:25:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 15:25:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is seeking reimbursement. that's after the terre haute air show used their buses to transport show-goers. you may recall rain caused a lot problems with traffic and parking for the air show. superintendent rob haworth says they're estimating nearly 40-thousand dollars. that money will compensate for the drivers.. fuel.. and use of the buses. at this time-- we have not received word from terre haute air show officials. a local mother mourns the loss of
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clark County's new wildlife park

Image

Family speaks against suicide

Image

It's going to get a little warmer, Kevin will tell you when

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU frat raises money for Bethany House

Image

Keep an eye on tree limbs before cold weather sets in

Image

School bus reimbursement for air show shuttles

Image

I-70 lane restrictions in place

Image

What's up with that IRL text?

Image

Greene County man charged with child molestation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears