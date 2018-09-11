Speech to Text for What's up with that IRL text?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have told us you have recieved a "text message" from random numbers. the text message says someone has given you a compliment. and provides a link to read it. news 10's abby kirk set out to find if it's a scam. she joins us now live in the newsroom to explain the truth behind the text. patrece, rondrell, this very text message, behind me, is trending on social media. people warning each other to not click on the link provided.... as some believed the message is said to be linked to "sex trafficking." nat "the last message was probably less than a week ago." helen irvine says she has received a suspicious text message about 3 to 4 times just this past week. ----lady "someone complimented me. and then it had a link to click on." the text message is from a random number. and reads.... "someone complimented you." and to see more .... there are two links for i-os and android devices. ---lady "i didn't click on it because i didn't want to know what it was." the text message has spiraled on social media. some, even saying it was linked to "sex trafficking" and to stay away... ---professor "looks sketchy." william mackey is an instructor at indiana state university. he focuses on crime circulating on the internet. "a good scam or a good fraud or a good con plays off of somebody's vulnerability." mackey says if you click the link, it takes you directly to the "apple app store" or "goog play store" to download a new app called "i-r- l." this might be poor marketing, but he says a good reminder to play it safe. ---mackey "because this didn't happen to be something that was true, doesnt mean that there is not issues out there that they should concern themselves with." "when you get a text message from someone you don't know what it is with a link, never click on it." the new app i-r-l stands for "in real life." a hangout app for friends. it has canceled "text" invites after several have been concerned it is a scam. reporting live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.