Speech to Text for Greene County man charged with child molestation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charges for child molestation... police say it started in june. according to court documents.. 50-year-old "troy tindell" had sexual contact with a girl. records say, tindell told investigators the victim went with him on trucking trips. he also said one night.. he asked the victim to sleep in his bed. in an interview ... he denied any intentional inappropriate contact with the girl. several of you