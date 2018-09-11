Speech to Text for Trial date set for Vigo County Jail Lawsuit

sentenfollow breaking news we ft brought you at 5... there's now a trial date for the lawsuit involving the vigo county jail. according to court documents ... a federal judge has selected april 15th.. of next year for a jury trial. it'll take place at the federal courthouse in terre haute. several inmates have filed lawsuits.. citing issues related to aging infrastructure and overcrowding. a summary judgement hearing should take place next friday. the result of the hearing could mean the parties involved avoid going to trial. the vigo county council is meeting right now. news 10's alia blackburn is there. she'll have any updates at 10 and 11 here on news 10. but what if you asked where were you on the