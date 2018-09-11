Clear

United Campus Ministries Barbecue

United Campus Ministries annual BBQ will be Sunday Sept. 16th 11am-3pm

slated for sept. 16 united campus ministries will sponsor its annual barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. sunday, sept. 16, at centenary united methodist church, 301 n. seventh st., terre haute. the dinner will feature pork barbecue sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips and beverages, including coffee, tea and lemonade. barbecue chicken, hot dogs and veggie options will also be available. tickets are $10. admission is only $5 for children under 10 and college students with ids. desserts can be purchased for an extra charge. carry- out dinners will be available, and pouches of barbecue can be purchased for $10 per pound. proceeds help underwrite the work of united campus ministries, an ecumenical ministry that serves students at indiana state university, rose-hulman institute of technology, st. mary-of-the-woods college, harrison college and ivy tech. united campus ministries offers a food pantry for students on those campuses, as well as a variety of programs, including table talks a wednesday evening gathering at which students discuss thoughts and issues over food. the annual barbecue ties in with the blues at the crossroads weekend in downtown terre haute and with holypalooza the joint worship and service celebration involving central presbyterian church, st. stephen's episcopal church, united campus ministries and centenary united methodist church. this year holypalooza worship celebration will be at 10 a.m. at st. stephen's episcopal church, 215 n. seventh st., immediately preceding the barbecue. tickets for the barbecue will be available at the door. they can also be purchased in advance from united campus ministries board members or by contacting united campus ministries, 321 n. seventh st., terre haute, 812-232-0186. " break 4 [f1]brazil route 40 fest-vo off
