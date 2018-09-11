Speech to Text for Brazil holds 9/11 annual service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

You're hearing the music from this morning's 9-11 memorial service from Brazil, Indiana. The community comes together each year for this service. Everyone from first responders to elementary students! We spoke with mayor Brian Wyndham. He says it's important to educate the younger generations so we never forget. 5th graders from the local grade schools come and attend. "It's a very important part of our history, that we feel like they need to recognize, and now it's in the history books at this point."