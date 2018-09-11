Clear

Oklahoma woman finds coyote in bedroom

A woman in Oklahoma said she was shocked when she faced a wild coyote in her home.

Posted: Tue Sep 11 09:18:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 09:24:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

BIXBY, Okla. -- A woman in Oklahoma said she was shocked when she faced a wild coyote in her home.

Bonnie Moriarty said she was in a deep sleep, when all of a sudden she was startled awake by a loud noise.

"Around 4 or 4:15 a.m., all of a sudden, we hear what sounded like a cat fight almost," she said.

At first, Moriarty said she thought it was her cat and dog getting into a scuffle.

"I woke up and the cat and the coyote came running into my room. It was still dark," she said.

So she grabbed a nearby golf club for protection.

"My husband was out of town and my poor kids are upstairs and I was screaming," she said.

Moriarty said she thinks the coyote most likely came from a wooded area behind her home.

At one point, Moriarty said her Miniature Schnauzer came running into her room, but that the coyote just crouched down in the corner and remained timid.

"That's when I realized … I have a coyote that is stuck in my bedroom," she said.

By that time, Moriarty's children were awake, so she called her local police department.

"We shut the bedroom door, and they came with … a long stick with a little loop. So yeah, I had three policemen in my bedroom trying to get the coyote out," she said.

Using the catcher poles, two of the officers were able to get loops around the coyote's neck, carefully pull it outside, and release it safely back into the woods.

Moriarty said she believes the coyote may have entered the house through her back door after it saw her cat.

"He somehow lunged at the door, and the door opened," she said.

No one was injured in the incident.

