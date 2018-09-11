Clear

Pawz and Claws

Adoptions event Saturday 10am-5pm at Ollie's Canine Campus

Posted: Tue Sep 11 05:48:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 06:17:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

adoption event coming up on saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at ollie's canine campus. it's located behind honey creek mall across from furniture row in terre haute. shot clinic from 2 til 5 p.m. canine dogs out from noon until 1 putting on a big demonstration. a dog trainer will show you how to help your shelter dog learn behavior. fees will vary on adoptions by shelter. for more information, call 841-9624. cottom, founder of pawz and claws. this is an adoption event coming up on saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at ollie's canine campus. it's located behind honey creek mall across from furniture row in terre haute. shot clinic from 2 til 5 p.m. canine dogs out from noon until 1 putting on a big demonstration. a dog trainer will show you how to help your shelter dog learn behavior. fees will vary on adoptions by shelter. for more information, call 841-9624. remembering the 17th anniversary of the nine eleven terrorist
