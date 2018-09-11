Speech to Text for This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 77° Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 56° Wednesday: Partly sunny. A Nice Day. High: 78° Detailed Forecast: This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend. With high pressure hanging around the area, continued sunshine, a calm breeze and nice temperatures will be with us. If you wanted to do a little fall cleaning, or get the outdoor patio furniture put away pick a day this week and get it done! Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031