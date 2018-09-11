Clear

This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 77° Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 56

Posted: Tue Sep 11 03:38:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 11 03:41:59 PDT 2018

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 77° Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 56° Wednesday: Partly sunny. A Nice Day. High: 78° Detailed Forecast: This pleasant streak of weather will continue all the way into the weekend. With high pressure hanging around the area, continued sunshine, a calm breeze and nice temperatures will be with us. If you wanted to do a little fall cleaning, or get the outdoor patio furniture put away pick a day this week and get it done!
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Pleasant weather continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

