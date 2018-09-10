Speech to Text for Northview volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo.... lady vikings playing some great defense.... savannah mccoy says you aint getting nothing past me, she gets the block and point for west vigo... northview returns the favor with a block party of their own.... izzy horrall and jenny lundy team up for the block.... northview has so many weapons...it seems each match someone is stepping up for them ...tonight horrall was playing great...she spikes that for a northview point... lady knights win three-nothing at west vigo... [e6]25th brickyard 400-vo thanks to all the rain we had this weekend in indiana, this years