Sasha Thompson

THN junior commits to Indiana State soccer

Posted: Mon Sep 10 20:04:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 20:04:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

soccer players has committed to indiana state and she's from right here in the wabash valley... terre haute north junior sasha thompson announced she intends to play college soccer for the sycamores... this lady patriot was recruited heavily, by as many as 22 colleges including some big d1 schools.... but her decision came down to wanting to stay close to home ..... so far this season she's scored 14 goals ....she has 34 total points, which is second right now in conference indiana.... twice she's earned all-conference indiana and last year thompson wsa named second team all-state after she scored 22 goals.... state ranked northview volleyball visited west
