Getting ready for Blues Fest

Posted: Mon Sep 10 19:22:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 19:22:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

band. "music playing." this is the isu rock band. the band is comprised of local teenagers. many of them take part in the university's summer rock camp. members are preparing for blues at the crossroads. it's an annual music festival in downtown terre haute. "i'm really excited. this is my first year getting to coach them before they go on stage so i want to make sure that they're really ready. they've been ready before and they're really good players." blues at the crossroads begins this friday september 14th. bands begin at 6:15 on friday. the kids debut their band at 3:15 saturday. for more information on cost and times, head over to w-t-h-i-tv dot com. brazil, indiana leaders are preparing for a good time. planning is underway
