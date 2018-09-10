Speech to Text for Centenary Striders

on their health. members of centenary united methodist church formed a new organization. it's called "centenary striders". the group will meet every monday evening at 5:30 in front of the church. participants will walk or run pre-planned routes. organizers say it's all about getting out into your community for health and fun. "it's mind body and spirit so this is the body part i guess and keep the temple healthy and fit. " "we started a new program to get people interested if not in the church at least outside the church to let them know we're here." organizers say part of the group's mission is to build endurance and distance using a run - walk- run strategy.