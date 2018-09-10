Clear

The Vigo County School Corporation Strategic Plan

tonight's school board meeting. in august -- we told you about superintendent rob haworth's "strategic plan". that plan -- he says -- would address ways to effectively handle challenges within vigo county schools. news 10s alia blackburn has been following the latest developments on that plan... she joins us live with the next step and how you will play a role. during tonight's school board meeting -- we learned "october" will be the month to watch out for. that's when you'll be hearing more about how you can get involved with superintendent haworth's strategic plan. board members heard a timeline regarding the strategic planning process tonight. haworth said he expects approval from the board in october. that's also when you'll hear about upcoming dates regarding community meetings. haworth said these meetings will allow you to talk to vigo county school leaders about issues impacting you and your family. "we can speak to curriculum issues... we can speak to the capital projects issues. really start to receive public input as well as begin the process of publishing surveys that we'll be reaching out into the community with." pending the board's approval... haworth said he expects community meetings to start in middle to late october -- stretching thru december and possibly january. live from the vigo county school corporation -- alia blackburn -- back to you here's a sweet story. an emergency call in terre haute
