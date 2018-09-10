Speech to Text for Suicide Prevention candle light vigil

chooses to end their life. people across the globe gathered today to say suicide is preventable. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. today is world suicide prevention day. "i want people to be aware because, you know maybe other will seek help if they know what an impact it has on the family and the loved ones." news 10's heather good was at a ceremony in terre haute commemorating lives lost. she joins us in the studio with more on local awareness and prevention efforts. those who have lost someone to suicide gathered for a candlelight vigil this evening. they want you to know your life is worth living... and they don't want your name added to the long list of lives lost -- like what was read tonight. nats: reading names of suicide victims close to a hundred names were read at this candlelight vigil... all people who took thier own lives. covered: lynn adams, lost husband to suicide, says, "you just are dumb for a while and you feel like your whole world is just over." lynn adams is a suicide survivor. she lost her husband three years ago. lynn adams says, "a lot of people lose people to accidents or things like this but this one, your loved one chose to thake their own life and so you feel quilty, there's just so many emotions that other people don't have that only those who have gone through it can understand." this vigil was organized by team of mercy... a wabash valley organization helping families in the aftermath of suicide. christina crist says, "when those candles are lit we are remembering that individual as an individual. we're not remembering that individual as suicide." according to the international association for suicide prevention... suicide is a leading cause of death worldwide... claiming a life every forty seconds. nats: reading names of suicide victims the message here is clear... suicide is preventable. covered: lynn adams says, "you've got to realize what you leave behind. if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts. help is available. call the national suicide prevention lifeline. that number is on your screen. 1-800-273-talk.