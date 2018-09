Speech to Text for Photos from Patrece's trip with WTHI viewers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"railroading the rockies" with wthi-tv viewers. butchart gardens in victoria, british columbia, jasper and banff national parks in alberta canada and getting into trouble with a candadian mountie! here's a look at the answer to today's weather quiz question. [f3]goodbye-4shot