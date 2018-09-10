Speech to Text for Church sexual abuse allegations, what can you do if you are a victim?

to be reported "all across the nation". just this past weekend.. we told you about "a priest in evansville, indiana" "accused o sexual misconduct". "father dave fleck" had previously worked "in the vincennes area". news 10's "sarah lehman".. join us now .. "live" from our newsroom. she has "more information".. about what the process is like for victims.. and what "you can do".. "if" you.. or, "someone you know" has been abused. "sarah"... //////// susie... just last month.. reports came out about more than "3"- hundred priests in pennsylvannia abusing thousands of kids. now.. reports like that are hitting closer to home "father david fleck" worked at eight parishes or schools in the vincennes and bicknell area -- as well as many others across the hoosier state. he has been accused of sexual misconduct. "fleck" denies the claim. we wanted to know what this process is like for victims. according to the archdiocese of indianapolis.. they will be asked to meet with the victim assistance coordinator. at that meeting.. you will be asked for the name of the accused, dates or approximate dates of the incident and what happened. after the report of an incident the victim assistance coordinator will gather any and all information... decide if there needs to be further investigation and make the required report to any law enforcement agency.. then take appropriate action. indiana law says if you have reason to believe a child is the victim of abuse or neglect.. you must report it to a local child protection services agency. coming up at 6.. i'll dig deeper into this process.. along with contact information you need to know. in the meantime.. if you need help.. we have everything you need.. at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10. back to you. ///////// help is needed.. "in an illinois crime alert".