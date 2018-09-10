Clear

Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Speech to Text for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. news 10's lacey clifton shares one local woman's story of fighting the disease. it's tonight's health alert. september is ovarian cancer awareness month. doctors say it's a more difficult disease to detect. today i spoke with michelle cannava, who's found her passion is making her fight much easier. "my first reaction was, i kept apologizing to everybody." being sick seems like such an odd thing to be sorry about. but that's the situation michelle cannava was in, earlier this year. "intense pain. that's finally what drove me to the doctor, and it was discovered immediately that i had a tumor and that it was stage 2 ovarian cancer." cannava had ignored back pain, a change in bathroom and dietary habits, and bloating in her stomach. but faced with the news from doctors, she had to start cancer treatment. "it's okay in the beginning to dive into the grief and into the fears you have and face those fears head on. but at some point i have to get to a point where i start to have faith, and a reason to get out of bed every day." cannava is the manager of the clay county humane society. she describes her relationship with animals as something special. "i can't tell you how many times an animal that we've recently brought in comes up and is checking me out for the first time and will focus on the port that the doctors put in that they administer the chemo through, and do a big sniff around it then look up at me and give me a kiss." and with the help of two eyes full of love, four legs, and a body full of fur, cannava knows she'll pull through this battle. "i rescue animals every day, but i like to say we've rescued each other." "i've come to the conclusion that i was put exactly where i needed to be, so i could go through this with optimism, passion, and a willingness to survive." doctors say early detection is key in treating cancer. to learn more about ovarian cancer symptoms, risk factors, and prevention, visit wthitv dot com. back to you. the indianapolis colts couldn't pull off a win for their
