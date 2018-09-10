Speech to Text for Here comes the sun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night. temperatures will drop to the 50's overnight and watch for areas of patchy fog through the evening. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's and sunny conditions will completely take over. tomorrow night will be another cooler than normal evening and calm conditions will return. lows will be in the 50's tomorrow night. continue through the night. temperatures will drop to the 50's overnight and watch for areas of patchy fog through the evening. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's and sunny conditions will completely take over. tomorrow night will be another cooler than normal evening and calm conditions will return. lows will be in the 50's tomorrow night. we're talking "traffic".. on th continue through the night. temperatures will drop to the 50's overnight and watch for areas of patchy fog through the evening. tomorrow temperatures will rise to the mid 70's and sunny conditions will completely take over. tomorrow night will be another cooler than normal evening and calm conditions will return. lows will be in the 50's tomorrow night. we're talking "traffic".. on th other side of the break. "good news" to share with you regarding the big 7th street