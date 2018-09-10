Here comes the sun

Clear

Posted: Mon Sep 10 15:01:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 15:01:19 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Very nice days ahead.
