Local VFW Post receives land donation

Posted: Mon Sep 10 14:57:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 14:57:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

more land to work with. "clay community schools".. donated some land "t post 11-27 in brazil". "the land" is to the north of the v-f-w post .. which is on "dee-poh street". "news 10" spoke "with the post commander today". he told us.. "the group" is still working-out specific plans on what to do with the land. but.. "the post commander".. "did say" .. members greatly appreciate the donation. [b16]tease 1 (lacey clifton)-sot it's the 5th leading cause of cancer deaths
