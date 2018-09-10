Speech to Text for Two local colleges receive big honors

highlighting "2"-terre haute campuses. first up.. for "20"-straight years.. "rose-hulman institute of technology".. "leads the pack".. as america's "top engineering school". that's according "to u-s news and world report's best colleges". "the institute".. also earns "top survey marks".. "in civil", "computer", "electrical", and "mechanical engineering". and "saint mary-of-the- woods college" also has reason to celebrate "this afternoon". according to that same report.. "saint mary's" is ranked "21" in the midwest "fo the 11th year in a row". "the college" is also recognize "for best value"! to view all the rankings.. just go to our website "at w- t-h-i t-v dot com". "a local v-f-w post".. now has little