Post weekend weather cleanup

Posted: Mon Sep 10 14:55:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 14:55:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

rain we received". they were busy tracking "flooding" and "high winds". "today".. it has been all about "the storm aftermath". the storm team's "chris piper".. joins us now "live".. with an update "on clean-up efforts". "chris"... //////// susie no doubt about it, many of you saw severe weather this weekend, and not just here in vigo county, but all across the wabash valley. today i talked with dan bennett from the vigo couty highway department, and he told me the high winds played a big factor in this weekend's weather. lots of rain fills trees with water which makes them heavier, and when you add high wind gusts to the mix, you get limbs and trees that fall. now street crews have been out all day cleaning up the mess, and they've done a good job. if you've been out this afternoon, most of the areas that had big limbs down are cleaned up, but there could still be some standing water around. just here in terre haute, we got more than two inches of rain just over saturday and sunday. now here in fairbanks park, there were a few limbs down early this morning, but most of them are cleaned up now. however, there could still be a bit of cleaning up to do, because bennett says there were a lot more trees down the farther north you go. for now, reporting in vigo county, chris piper, storm team 10. //////// "an education alert" for you this afternoon..
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
