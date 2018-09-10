Speech to Text for Bigs with Badges

of the wabash valley".. has "big plans" in the works! "today".. "the organization" announced they plan to pair "local enforcement officers" an "1st responders" "with local at- ris children". news 10's.. "abby kirk".. explains.. what this component "of a nationwide initiative" will do for the community. "abby"... /////// susie, it's all a part of a program called "bigs with badges." law enforcement and firefighter officials who volunteer to serve as a big brother or sister--- will be required to be trained as any other mentor in the "big brothers and sisters" organization. "officer or in the nba." at 9 years-old , jeffery cork, will tell you that one day he hopes to be in this man's shoes... ---kid "i hate when people like break something. and it's kind of fun to do stuff and have people and turn people around." vigo county's chief deputy john moats....wears his badge proudly for his new "little brother." ---kid "i never had a big brother to do stuff with." "i am an only child. so to have somebody to have to hang around with and stuff i didn't have access to that. so this will be a neat possibility." it's all a part of a program called "bigs with badges...." where kids are paired with local law enforcement and first repsonders. --brittany earl "they get to have a relationship where they get to have somebody who can mentor them, coach with them, and just have that one to one time with somebody who cares about them." birttany earl is the development director with chances and services for youth in terre haute. she says "bigs with badges" is program branched from "big brothers big sisters." "the officer or firefighter gets to feel good that they are doing something good with their community. but also these kids get to see these people who are in the community who wear badges in a really good, great light." someone to look up to.... "i can like copy them and do what they do and maybe have the same stuff as them. and do what they like to do." on and off the clock.... "yes we have to take action at times. obviously everybody knows what we do for a living, but there is a good part to this job as well where we can have fun and socialize." /////////// "earl says".. about "30"-kids are on the waiting list....to be filled with a big or a mentor. if you are interested in getting involved with "bigs with badges," you can call chances and services for youth's office. that number is at the bottom of your television screen. 812-232-3952. we will also have a link on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. back to you.