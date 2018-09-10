Clear

Edgar County Farm theft help

Edgar County Farm theft help

Posted: Mon Sep 10 14:51:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 10 14:51:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Edgar County Farm theft help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a good look here at these pictures. "the edgar county sheriff's office" "needs your help" in identifying these "2"-men. "authorities say" .. "the duo" was caught on camera stealing gas at a farm "south- east of vermilion, illinois". as "you" can see .. one of the men is wearing a bandana as a mask. "the pick-up truck" used in the crime.. is a dark gray or, silver "chevy z-71 extended cab". "if" you know who these thieves are.. you're asked to pick up the phone and call crime stoppers. that number 238-stop. [b8]x new at 5-vo susie new for you now at "5"... "big brothers big sisters
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Very nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local VFW Post receives land donation

Image

Two local colleges receive big honors

Image

Post weekend weather cleanup

Image

Bigs with Badges

Image

Edgar County Farm theft help

Image

Family speaks out about cold case

Image

Signs you may need a new roof

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

I-70 lane restrictions begin September 11

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex