Speech to Text for Family speaks out about cold case

it's monday, septembe. a wabash valley family.. is still holding out hope.. that someone knows who killed "an olney, illinois man". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. sat down with "ed hataway's family" today. he tells us.. where the investigation stands more than half a decade later. //////// "it's been six years since the body of ed hataway was found in lawrence county. in that time, his family says as far as the investigation goes, not much has changed." ed hataway went missing on sunday september 16, 2012. his family became concerned when they could not contact him. "tuesday when i called and couldn't locate him." "yes tuesday plus when we went to his apartment on thursday and we saw the condition of the apartment. we knew something was wrong." hataway was last seen at the knights of columbus hall in olney. state police began investigating the case in late september. on november seventh police responded to reports of human remains in a drainage ditch along us route 50. state police confirmed those remains to be hataway's. the lawrence county cornor performed an autopsy. due to the investigation a cause of death has not been released. today i spoke with john hataway and his wife anita scott- hataway. they are ed's brother and sister in law. they both say they are frustrated with the lack of progress in ed hataway's case. "i don't want it to be a shelved case. but i do believe that that is probably what it is. because i don't see anybody around here talking about the case anymore. i don't hear them saying, they don't even call us." "if you have any information on ed hataway's death, his family encourages you to reach out to their facebook page. you can find a link to that on our webpage, wthitv.com and click on this story. in olney, gary brian news 10."