Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continue to break through for the afternoon - and highs will stay nice in the low 70s.partly cloudy and cool tonight - very fall like - with lows at 55. mainly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. upper 50s tomorrow night. mainly sunny wednesday, in the upper 70s. [c3]hurricane florence mon vo-vo break through for the afternoon - and highs will stay nice in the low 70s.partly cloudy and cool tonight - very fall like - with lows at 55. mainly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. upper 50s tomorrow night. mainly sunny wednesday, in the upper 70s. hurricane florence is heading toward the east coast -- aiming for the shore-line between the carolinas and the mid-atlantic. the storm -- is picking up speed and strength !! rough surf from florence -- is being blamed for one death and two injuries break through for the afternoon - and highs will stay nice in the low 70s.partly cloudy and cool tonight - very fall like - with lows at 55. mainly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. upper 50s tomorrow night. mainly sunny wednesday, in the upper 70s. break through for the afternoon - and highs will stay nice in the low 70s.partly cloudy and cool tonight - very fall like - with lows at 55. mainly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. upper 50s tomorrow night. mainly sunny wednesday, in the upper 70s. hurricane florence is heading toward the east coast