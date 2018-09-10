Speech to Text for Pride Meets Terradise festival goes on despite rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

festival happened! the event was held on indiana state university's campus yesterday. the student government association and l-g-b-t-q student resource center hosted the event. other organizations from around the state -- like "indy pride" -- also participated. a carnival was planned as part of pride weekend. but-- because of the weather-- activities had to be moved inside the hulman memorial student union. organizers say the event was about creating a place for people to come together. "i think it's more of support and understanding when you have the support from your community you actually do feel like you're apart of one instead of being the outsider." organizers say they hope to make this an annual event. some furry friends got a new home!