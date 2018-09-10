Speech to Text for Sullivan County man safe after water rescue

that's after he had to be rescued from flood waters in greene county. it's new for you this sunday morning. [b6]greene county water rescue-wipe fs indiana conservation officer max winchell says it happened saturday night after 8. he says the call came in as a car swept off the road by floodwaters. winchell says 44-year-old eric blevens of dugger was found on top of his car in several feet of water. the officer says blevens tried to drive on a flooded country road. winchell says rescue workers pushed a small boat out to blevens to help him to safety. he says blevens was treated and released at the scene. officials say the incident is under investigation. they remind you to turn around-- don't drown! it only takes a few inches of fast moving water to sweep a vehicle off the road. the heavy rain has caused power outages